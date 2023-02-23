Search icon
Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur throws bat in frustration after getting out in an unfortunate manner in T20 WC semi-final

Harmanpreet was in sublime form, effortlessly driving the ball around the field as she spearheaded India's recovery after losing a few early wickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 10:04 PM IST

Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur throws bat in frustration after getting out in an unfortunate manner in T20 WC semi-final
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was batting like a dream in the semi-final of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup against Australia before she was run-out just short of her crease. Despite having recently recovered from a fever, Kaur valiantly attempted to steal a couple of runs with Richa Ghosh after sweeping Georgia Wareham to the deep-square leg region. However, her efforts were ultimately in vain as she was unable to make it back to the safety of her crease.

Harmanpreer grounded her bat but didn't drag it inside the crease. Healy quickly collected the ball and dislodged the stumps as Harmanpreet's feet left the ground. The captain also moved slowly while completing the run, but it was too late to prevent the wicket from falling.

Harmanpreet was thoroughly unimpressed with her performance and made her dissatisfaction known on the field before departing. She angrily swung her bat and hurled it away, before retrieving it and exiting the pitch.

Harmanpreet Kaur delivered a crucial performance, scoring 52 runs off 34 balls, including six fours and one six.

Earlier, Beth Mooney produced a stellar performance, scoring a half-century as Australia set India a daunting target of 172 runs at the Newlands in Cape Town. Mooney's 54 runs, combined with the efforts of Australian captain Meg Lanning, who won the toss and elected to bat, helped the team reach a total of 172 for four.

READ| Watch: Shafali Verma's fiery send-off after taking catch to dismiss Beth Money in Women's T20 World Cup semi-final

