IPL 2023: Why is ‘Dhoni Review System’ trending on Twitter after CSK vs MI match? MS Dhoni wins hearts again

MS Dhoni's DRS call in CSK vs MI (Photo - Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings once again emerged victorious in its recent IPL 2023 match, this time against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians. Once again, the fans credited CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the win, with ‘Dhoni Review System’ trending on Twitter after the match.

The term ‘Dhoni Review System’ trended on Twitter heavily after the CSK vs MI match in the IPL 2023, with the term being a twist on the Decision Review System (DRS), which is called by the players in case there is any confusion on the cricket pitch.

The reason behind the top Twitter trend over the last few hours after the match was MS Dhoni’s call for a DRS review against MI player Suryakumar Yadav, with the CSK skipper correctly calling the dismissal of the Mumbai Indians batter, ahead of the umpire’s decision.

Dhoni’s DRS was called during the second ball of the eighth over as Mitchell Santner bowled to Suryakumar Yadav, but the ball sailed down the leg stump and CSK captain MS Dhoni appealed for the dismissal in front of the umpire.

While the on-field umpire didn’t agree with Dhoni’s call, the legendary cricketer called for a DRS after which it was found that he was indeed right, and Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed, leading to the ‘Dhoni Review System’ trending on Twitter.

Fans couldn’t keep calm as Dhoni Review System became one of the top trends on Twitter last night after the CSK vs MI match, with the Chennai fans flooding Twitter with praises and hilarious memes on MS Dhoni.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings ended up defeating Mumbai Indians by seven wickets, with crucial wickets such as Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, and Tilak Verma being struck down by Ravindra Jadeja.

