Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Watch: MS Dhoni inaugurates memorial built to celebrate his 2011 WC winning six at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Dhoni, who is currently in Mumbai for the IPL 2023 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), inaugurated the site a day before the game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

Watch: MS Dhoni inaugurates memorial built to celebrate his 2011 WC winning six at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Image Source: Twitter

Less than a week ago, the cricket community celebrated the 12th anniversary of Team India's historic victory in the 2011 World Cup. On April 2nd, 2011, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, India ended a 28-year drought and secured their first World Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. This triumph was particularly significant as it marked the first time a host nation had won the coveted trophy.

The image of Dhoni's match-winning six off Nuwan Kulasekara remains etched in the minds of cricket fans worldwide. It is undoubtedly the first thought that comes to mind when reminiscing about India's victory. Now, 12 years later, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has erected a memorial at the spot where Dhoni's six landed.

Dhoni, who is currently in Mumbai for the IPL 2023 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), inaugurated the site a day before the game. The Indian cricket legend was accompanied by members of the state association, who were thrilled to be a part of this momentous occasion.

Watch:


Dhoni played a pivotal role in securing the title win, delivering a match-winning performance with an unbeaten 91 runs off 79 balls in the chase to reach the target of 275. Gautam Gambhir also played a crucial role, contributing a match-winning knock of 97 runs off 122 balls. The experienced duo combined forces to add 109 runs for the fourth wicket, propelling India towards a historic victory.

Despite a rocky start to the chase, losing the wickets of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar within the first seven overs, the team rallied. A young Virat Kohli showed promise but was unable to convert his start into a substantial score, departing for 35.

It was Gambhir and Dhoni who stepped up to the occassion, rescuing India from a precarious position and pushing the team beyond the 200-run mark. After Gambhir's dismissal, Yuvraj Singh joined Dhoni, and the pair added 54 runs for the fifth wicket, ultimately securing the win.

Dhoni's outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award, while Yuvraj was recognized as the Player of the Tournament.

READ| IPL 2023: Rinku Singh takes charge of KKR's celebrations following victory against RCB, SRK pulls his leg, Watch

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
New Parliament Building: Inside photos surface as PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla go for surprise visit
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM doesn't understand the importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in open letter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.