IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after LSG vs CSK match abandoned due to rain

The Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings ended in a draw due to heavy rain at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday. Despite the home team making 125 for seven in 19.2 overs, the minimum five overs of the CSK innings were not possible due to the incessant rain.

Ayush Badoni, the middle-order batter for LSG, was the only shining star in the home team's otherwise lackluster performance, scoring an unbeaten 59 off 33 balls with two fours and four sixes. However, Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana of Chennai Super Kings made early inroads, impressing with their bowling skills.

The game started after a 15-minute delay due to a wet outfield, but the rain returned in the final over of the first innings, forcing the match to be called off. Despite the disappointment of not being able to complete the game, both teams walked away with one point each.

IPL 2023 Points Table LSG vs CSK tie

1. Gujarat Titans (PTS 12, NRR +0.532)

2. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 11, NRR +0.639)

3. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 11, NRR +0.329)

4. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 10, NRR +0.800)

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 10, NRR -0.030)

6. Punjab Kings (PTS 10, NRR -0.447)

7. Mumbai Indians (PTS 8, NRR -0.502)

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 6, NRR -0.147)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 6, NRR -0.577)

10. Delhi Capitals (PTS 6, NRR -0.768)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Faf du Plessis - 466 runs

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 428 runs

3. Devon Conway - 414 runs

4. Virat Kohli - 364 runs

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 354 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Mohammed Shami - 17 wickets

2. Tushar Deshpande - 17 wickets

3. Mohammed Siraj - 15 wickets

4. Rashid Khan - 15 wickets

5. Arshdeep Singh - 15 wickets

