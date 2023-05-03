IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: Match abandoned due to rain in Lucknow, both teams to share points

Image Source: Twitter @LucknowIPL

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings are now tied with 11 points each after 10 matches in the IPL. This match marked the first time in several years that a game had to be called off due to bad weather.

Both teams were eager to secure a win after suffering defeats in their previous matches. Chennai Super Kings, who have won the IPL four times, had a rough season in 2022 but have improved this year with five wins out of 10 matches. However, they lost a high-scoring match to Punjab Kings in Chennai on April 30, despite Devon Conway's impressive 92.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants failed to chase down 127 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, following their second-highest team total in IPL history. KL Rahul's injury and poor shot selection from the top-order ultimately led to their defeat.

In the match against Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants were led by Krunal Pandya as KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury. However, the CSK spinners dominated the hosts, with Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja, and Matheesha Pathirana taking crucial wickets.

Ayush Badoni's unbeaten 59 off 33 balls gave LSG's score some respectability, but rain stopped play when they were 125 for 7 off 19.2 overs. Unfortunately, the rain never stopped, and the match had to be called off, with both teams earning one point each.

