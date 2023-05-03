Search icon
Watch: Ayush Badoni copies Virat Kohli to celebrate half-century during LSG vs CSK IPL match

IPL 2023: Ayush Badoni played an impressive inning and smashed 59 runs before rain stopped the LSG vs CSK match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

Watch: Ayush Badoni copies Virat Kohli to celebrate half-century during LSG vs CSK IPL match (Photo: Twitter)

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) couldn't have a great start against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 45th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Ekana Stadium. However, it was Ayush Badoni who lifted the team and helped it reach 125/7 in 19.2 overs. The 23-year-old batter also smashed a fifty with a six in the match. He was at 59 not out on 33 balls before the rain stopped the LSG vs CSK match.

Though Badoni won praise from all LSG fans, what caught their attention was his celebration after hitting 50 against CSK. The star player celebrated his half-century in Virat Kohli's style. On earlier occasions too, fans compared his celebration style with Kohli. Check out the video here:

The LSG vs CSL match has been called off due to rain after the former was 125 for 7 in 19.2 overs. Earlier, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first in their IPL match against LSG. Krunal Padya is leading LSG as regular captain KL Rahul is nursing a serious thigh injury. CSK have brought in pace bowler Deepak Chahar in place Akash Singh, while LSG have included Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma in the playing XI.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

