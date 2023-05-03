Watch: Ayush Badoni copies Virat Kohli to celebrate half-century during LSG vs CSK IPL match (Photo: Twitter)

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) couldn't have a great start against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 45th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Ekana Stadium. However, it was Ayush Badoni who lifted the team and helped it reach 125/7 in 19.2 overs. The 23-year-old batter also smashed a fifty with a six in the match. He was at 59 not out on 33 balls before the rain stopped the LSG vs CSK match.

Though Badoni won praise from all LSG fans, what caught their attention was his celebration after hitting 50 against CSK. The star player celebrated his half-century in Virat Kohli's style. On earlier occasions too, fans compared his celebration style with Kohli. Check out the video here:

A cracking fifty from Ayush Badoni



He gets to his half-century in style with a maximum

Follow the match https://t.co/QwaagO40CB LSGvCSK pic.twitter.com/lxk9zSMa5I May 3, 2023

Trying to understand the difference between whether it was a Vkfanboy moment or just Ayush Badoni giving it back to @imVkohli RCBVSLSG IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/qIX4SEycbz — Madhura Sutar (@M_sugarmaddy) May 3, 2023

N Pooran

Virat Kohli

Ayush Badoni



Next who

Suggest a name pic.twitter.com/2zW680THjH — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshViraat18K) May 3, 2023

When you are in wrong team,but you can't stop your fanboy actions... ayush badon



He is giving this to mentorGvCSK pic.twitter.com/fpnI80iWoH — MB Gokul (@ImurstrulyGokul) May 3, 2023

The LSG vs CSL match has been called off due to rain after the former was 125 for 7 in 19.2 overs. Earlier, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first in their IPL match against LSG. Krunal Padya is leading LSG as regular captain KL Rahul is nursing a serious thigh injury. CSK have brought in pace bowler Deepak Chahar in place Akash Singh, while LSG have included Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma in the playing XI.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.