IPL 2022: Watch Devon Conway given LBW out but no DRS available during CSK vs MI match

Devon Conway was given LBW out versus MI with no DRS available

Devon Conway must be feeling like the unluckiest man alive on Thursday as the Chennai Super Kings opener was given LBW out in a crucial must-win match for CSK and he couldn't even opt for a DRS review.

Ahead of the CSK vs MI match, there was a power cut at the Wankhede Stadium, and because of that, by the time CSK began their batting, the DRS system wasn't fully operational, and by that time the damage was already done.

Daniel Sams was in terrific form as he got rid of the CSK dangerman Devon Conway early through a dubious LBW call. However, after that, there was no stopping the Mumbai Indians' bowlers.

Chennai Super Kings was restricted to their second-lowest total of 87 runs in IPL history, interestingly, their lowest ever total had also come against MI itself at Wankhede, in 2013.

Cut to the present though, CSK couldn't recover from the early dismissal of Conway and from then on, there was no way back for the four-time champs as their eternal rivals picked apart CSK batters one by one.

Furthermore, considering the fact that Mumbai Indians were already out of the contention for playoffs, and with CSK's hopes of reaching the playoffs hanging by the thread, MI could play the role of party spoilers for MS Dhoni and Co.

Full credit to Daniel Sams though, he bowled a full-length delivery to Conway on the third ball of CSK's inning, which had the New Zealand batter in trouble.

Despite his best wishes, with no DRS available, the CSK opener returned back to the dugout. Moeen Ali then became the next target of Sams, as the latter came up with a stinging bouncer which Ali could only direct into the hands of Hrithik Shokeen.

The Englishman appeared to have been caught up in two minds, but it came to haunt his side. CSK folded for 97 runs, with MS Dhoni being the top scorer at 36*.