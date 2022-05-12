IPL 2022: Meet Tristan Stubbs, MI's debutant against CSK who replaced Tymal Mills

Tristan Stubbs made his debut for MI versus CSK

Mumbai Indians were handed a big jolt recently as Tymal Mills was ruled out of the remaining IPL season, and the five-time IPL champs moved quickly to name young Tristan Stubbs as his replacement.

The South African is going to make his debut against Chennai Super Kings, as he replaces Kieron Pollard in the playing XI, while skipper Rohit Sharma has made another change, Hrithik Shokeen came in to replace Murugan Ashwin.

Chennai Super Kings meanwhile have named an unchanged eleven from their last fixture.

Talking about the toss, Rohit Sharma won the same and chose to bowl first. He was quizzed about the young pacer Stubbs, and he revealed that the franchise is keeping an eye on the future, and trying out some new combinations.

But who exactly is Tristan Stubbs?

The 21-year-old South African is a wicketkeeper-batsman, who joins for a price of INR 20 lakh.

Talking about the numbers of Tristan Stubbs, he has played 17 T20s and has scored 506 runs scoring three half-centuries at a strike rate of 157.14.

As per a statement from Mumbai Indians, Tristan is a promising youngster who recently made his debut for South Africa A squad, against Zimbabwe. He was given his debut cap by skipper Rohit Sharma, and the youngster comes straight into the playing XI in a big match against MI's historic rivals CSK.

Surely the South African couldn't have asked for a better game to make his bow.