IPL 2022: With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out, MS Dhoni says, 'we have to make the most...'

MS Dhoni was questioned about Ravindra Jadeja's injury ahead of CSK vs MI

Ravindra Jadeja recently picked up a rib injury while trying to attempt a catch against RCB, which subsequently ruled him out of Chennai Super Kings' next match against Delhi Capitals. Then came the bad news, Jadeja was ruled out of the remaining games of IPL 2022 on Wednesday.

Even though Jadeja hasn't been at his best this season, the Indian all-rounder will be a big miss especially since CSK still remain in the race for playoffs of IPL 2022.

Ahead of the CSK vs MI clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, MS Dhoni was questioned about how his franchise is planning to replace Jadeja, and he had some interesting words.

READ| IPL 2022: Why DRS wasn't available for Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa's dismissals against MI?

Dhoni revealed that it's 'tough' to replace the all-rounder, and his fielding will certainly be missed the most.

"There are certain players who help you work around with combinations.. depending on those players. He is definitely one of those players who helps us try out different combinations if we want to and if the need is there," stated Dhoni during the toss.

He further added, "Not to forget his fielding.. I don't think there is anybody who can replace that.. it's tough to replace him but we have to make the most of who all are available."

READ| IPL 2022: Meet Tristan Stubbs, MI's debutant against CSK who replaced Tymal Mills

Meanwhile, Jadeja had endured a tough season so far, with him being handed the captaincy just two days ahead of CSK's opener in 2022, but he struggled with the bat and ball, and at times, the all-rounder often heralded one of the best fielders in the world was also seen suffering while taking catches.

Talking about the match between CSK vs MI, Rohit Sharma's side absolutely dominated the contest from the get-go. There was a power cut at the Wankhede Stadium and hence CSK batters Devon Conway and Robin Uthappa couldn't opt for DRS reviews.

That, combined with some lethal bowling from the MI pacers helped them to put CSK in a precarious position of 17/4 at one point in the contest. Chennai though continued to fight back and they had reached a tally of 71/6 after 11 overs.