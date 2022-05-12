IPL 2022: Why DRS wasn't available for Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa's dismissals against MI?

Devon Conway was adjudged LBW out with no DRS available

Mumbai Indians faced off against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, as is the case with CSK vs MI games down the years, the match gave fans plenty to talk about from the get-go. CSK opener Devon Conway was adjudged LBW out on Daniel Sams' delivery in the first over itself.

The New Zealand batter had been in stunning form for CSK, having scored runs at will in recent matches, however, with no DRS available, Conway couldn't ask the umpires for a review.

But why couldn't Devon Conway ask for a DRS review against MI? That's because there was a power cut at the Wankhede Stadium, and that's why DRS couldn't function.

Hence, what appeared to be a dubious LBW call, cost Conway his wicket, and he'd consider himself somewhat unlucky with DRS not available.

More to follow...