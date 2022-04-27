IPL 2022: Shashank Singh smacks three sixes off Lockie Ferguson's over, video viral

Shashank Singh scored three sixes off Lockie Ferguson's 20th over

The words engraved on the trophy of the Indian Premier League (IPL) reads, Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi, which roughly translates to - Where talent meets opportunity.

On many occasions, we've seen plenty of youngsters make a name of themselves in IPL, and on Wednesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Shashank Singh became the latest youngster to get the netizens talking.

Shashank came out to bat when SRH found themselves in a tough spot, having lost back to back wickets, and facing one of the fastest bowlers in IPL 2022 season, Shashank smacked four sixes off Lockie Ferguson's 20th over to take his side to a fight-worthy total.

SRH began their innings well, courtesy of fifties from Abhishek Sharma and later, Aiden Markram, but once the former departed after scoring 65 runs off 42 balls, Sunrisers suffered a batting collapse of sorts, losing Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and Washington Sundar in back-to-back overs.

Out came Shashank, who faced off against Lockie Ferguson in the final over of SRH's inning. The Indian youngster attacked Ferguson from the get-go, as he hit the ball towards midwicket, and made his intentions clear.

If the first six was impressive, the second six, was the icing on the cake as Shashank scooped Ferguson's full toss over the wicket-keeper's head, towards deep fine leg, leaving Ferguson frustrated.

The third six, a huge strike towards long-off, to finish matters on a high, and help SRH reach a big total of 195/6, with 25 runs coming off the final over from Ferguson.

In reply, Gujarat also began their inning in a confident manner as they scored 59 runs without any loss after the first six overs.