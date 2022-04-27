SRH vs GT: Mohammed Shami bamboozles Kane Williamson with a peach of a delivery

Mohammed Shami dismissed Kane Williamson with a peach of a delivery

Sunrisers Hyderabad faced off against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday as both teams hoped to continue their rise in the league standings. For the first time this season, SRH skipper Kane Williamson lost the toss, and his side was sent out to bat first by Hardik Pandya.

One of the slowest teams during powerplay, SRH crossed the 50-run mark during the first six over only the second time this season, but before that Mohammed Shami had dismissed Kane Williamson with a peach of a delivery.

Shami has been impressive with the new ball this season, and the veteran Indian pacer did what he does best, as he bowled out Williamson, who appeared stunned by the dismissal.

The incident happened in the third over of SRH's inning, as Shami got rid of the New Zealand skipper with an inch-perfect delivery.

It was a good length delivery which did the damage for Gujarat, after SRH openers Williamson and Abhishek Sharma tried to tread with caution initially.

Williamson's inning was cut short by Shami who sent the SRH skipper back to the dugout after having scored just five runs.

After Williamson's dismissal, dangerman Rahul Tripathi joined Abhishek in the centre, but he too gifted his wicket away cheaply, having scored just 16 runs, as he was given LBW-out after a good review from Gujarat Titans.

The on-field umpire didn't agree with Shami, who asked Pandya and he obliged with the nod, and once they took the review, the third umpire ruled in Shami's favour, who was able to get his second wicket of the evening.

At the time of writing, SRH had scored 76/2 after nine overs.