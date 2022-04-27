Headlines

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals plan tribute for Shane Warne with special 'SW23' jersey, invite his brother

Rajasthan Royals have planned a special tribute for Shane Warne in their match vs Mumbai Indians, with Warne's brother expected to attend the same.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 27, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals are planning a special tribute for their former skipper and 'first Royal' Shane Warne, who led RR to their maiden IPL title in the inaugural campaign. Warne, who tragically passed away recently, at the age of 52, will be honoured with a special jersey, in the Royals' next match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. 

14 years after Warne helped RR beat CSK in the inaugural IPL final, the franchise are planning a special tribute for their former skipper at the same venue. 

The Jaipur-based franchise also revealed that Warne's brother Jason will also fly down to attend the celebration. While RR will lead the tribute, BCCI will also support the same. 

READ| How Shane Warne made Rajasthan Royals IPL champion and how he exited the camp

Widely recognised as one of the best spinners of all time, Warne tragically passed away of a suspected heart attack last month, while he was on a vacation with his friends in Thailand's Koh Samui. 

As per reports, the Royals' playing squad will be sporting a special jersey with the initials 'SW23' written on the leading collar of their playing kit as a tribute to Warnie. 

In a media release, Rajasthan Royals confirmed that they aim not to 'mourn, but celebrate the great man'. 

"It is befitting that the same stadium where Warne lifted the IPL trophy will see the cricketing world come together to pay their respects and celebrate his life," read the statement. 

READ| RR vs RCB: Harshal Patel refuses to shake hands with Riyan Parag post verbal exchange | watch

"The franchise would like to iterate that it will not be an occasion to mourn, but to commemorate the great man, and salute him for his never-ending contribution to the game of cricket as well as impacting thousands of lives around the world through his words, energy, and actions both on and off the field," it read further. 

Rajasthan Royals have been in surreal form of late, as they defeated RCB on Tuesday to go top of IPL standings. 

