RR vs RCB: Harshal Patel refuses to shake hands with Riyan Parag post verbal exchange | watch

The two were involved in a heated exchange while walking toward their respective dugouts.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered their second consecutive loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and this time, at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Riyan Parag gave an all-around performance and even brought up the second fifty of his IPL career. However, the first innings had ended on a bittersweet note as the tempers flared from both sides.

READ | IPL 2022: Harshal Patel recalls a time when he felt cheated by the IPL franchises

During the first innings, for reasons unknown, Riyan had a go at RCB pacer Harshal Patel after the Bangalore pacer had given away 18 runs in the final over.

The two were involved in a heated exchange while walking toward their respective dugouts. The players had to be separated by RR fielding coach Dishant Yagnik.

In fact, the bad blood between the two continued till the end of the game. Harshal was the last batter to be dismissed and during the customary handshakes between the two teams, the Haryana pacer ignored Riyan and refused to shake hands with him.

Riyan was taken aback by the sudden pull-back of hands but the two continued to shake hands with other players.

WATCH:

As for the IPL points table, Rajasthan Royals notched up their 6th win of the tournament in their eighth game and now sitting at the top of the points table with 12 points. They dethroned Gujarat Titans (GT) for the top spot, but the Hardik Pandya-led side will have an opportunity to earn back their position against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).