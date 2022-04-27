From Natasa Stankovic, Sara Tendulkar to Hasin Jahan: Meet the hottest WAGs of Gujarat Titans

Here are some of the WAGs of Gujrat Titans players, who are often seen in the stands supporting their partners during GT's matches.
As Gujarat Titans (GT) continue their hunt for their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, the Hardik Pandya-led franchise will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 27. Much like the cricketers, the spotlight will be on their WAGs as well, who cheer for their partners from the stand.
On multiple occasions, Natasa Stankovic, wife of Hardik Pandya has been spotted cheering from the stands, and the same can be said for Jayant Yadav's wife Disha Chawla as well.
So, without further ado, let's take a look at some of the hottest WAGs of Gujarat Titans players:
1. Natasa Stankovic
The wife of Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic needs no introduction. The Serbian beauty has been part of various renowned item songs, and later she got married to Pandya and the couple are proud parents to a baby boy named Agastya. A quick look down Natasa's Instagram profile and you'll see that she's enjoying her time with her husband during the ongoing IPL 2022 season.
(Image credits: Natasa Stankovic, Instagram)
2. Sara Tendulkar
Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar needs no introduction either, but she features on this list owing to her rumoured links with Shubman Gill. On many occasions, the duo have got netizens talking by leaving heart emojis on each other's pics, and Hardik Pandya himself has also teased the youngster with Sara's name in the past.
(Image Credits: Sara Tendulkar, Instagram)
3. Hasin Jahan
Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Mohammed Shami is a model and actress by profession. They got married to each other in June 2014, and were blessed with a baby girl in 2015, albeit after four years of their marriage, things took a turn for the worse as Hasin Jahan accused Shami of violence and having relations with other women.
4. Disha Chawla
All-rounder Jayant Yadav is married to Disha Chawla, who is a homemaker as per reports. While Disha's Instagram profile is private, Jayant broke the news of their marriage on Instagram itself. The duo were known to be childhood friends, and later they fell in love.
(Image credits: Jayant Yadav, Instagram)
5. Ragini Singh
Fast bowler Varun Aaron is married to Ragini Singh, the duo were known to be childhood friends before they fell in love with each other. Varun and Ragini got married to each other in 2016, according to Christian customs.
(Image Credits: Twitter)