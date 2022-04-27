From Natasa Stankovic, Sara Tendulkar to Hasin Jahan: Meet the hottest WAGs of Gujarat Titans

Here are some of the WAGs of Gujrat Titans players, who are often seen in the stands supporting their partners during GT's matches.

As Gujarat Titans (GT) continue their hunt for their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, the Hardik Pandya-led franchise will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 27. Much like the cricketers, the spotlight will be on their WAGs as well, who cheer for their partners from the stand.

On multiple occasions, Natasa Stankovic, wife of Hardik Pandya has been spotted cheering from the stands, and the same can be said for Jayant Yadav's wife Disha Chawla as well.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at some of the hottest WAGs of Gujarat Titans players: