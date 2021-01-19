Trending#

When Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar used same caption on an Instagram post and fans lost their minds

Indian batting's rising star Shubman Gill and daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, Sara have interacted with each other in the past on Instagram


shubman gill, Sara Tendulkar

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar shared their posts | Instagram

Written By

Edited By

Anshul Gupta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jan 19, 2021, 03:01 PM IST

Team India's rising star Shubman Gill, who scored a fantastic 91 against Australia at Gabba on Monday, has been hilariously trolled by fans in the past when he had posted a photograph of himself with the identical caption as Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Indian legend  Sachin Tendulkar.

Since then there have been various rumours about the duo over the past few months, about Shubman and Sara dating each other.

As both of them have been spotted communicating with each other through their social media posts on various other instances in the past. Whether, it is liking each other's posts, commenting on their pictures and writing the same captions.

As this became the reason this time around for the rumours to gain the steam further. Both Shubman and Sara wrote "I spy" with an eye emoji on their posts, which sent the social media into a frenzy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

Netizens couldn't control themselves to give the rumours further air and time as the exact similarity of the captions couldn't be ignored by the fans.

Gill, who has impressed one and all with his outstanding temprament and strokeplay in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has become the talk of the twon again after his IPL expolits for Kolkata Knight Riders.