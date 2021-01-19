Shubman Gill falls for 91, partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara worth 114 as India put Australia under pressure

Shubman Gill suffered heartbreak on the final day of the Brisbane Test as he fell to Nathan Lyon for 91 and missed out on a chance for a maiden century. However, the knock has elevated him into the top drawer of Indian cricket team stars as Ajinkya Rahane's team stayed on course for a historic win in Brisbane. Shubman Gill also shared a partnership worth 114 Cheteshwar Pujara as India looked at creating history and chasing down the total of 328 at the Gabba. Australia's 32-year record at Brisbane is now under threat due to the exploits of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara and India could potentially inflict a defeat that could massive ramifications for Australian cricket.

Shubman Gill had looked at ease and was batting with calmness as he overcame the early loss of Rohit Sharma and stylishly took the attack to the Australian bowling. Shubman Gill handled Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon well while Mitchell Starc's inconsistency and waywardness were dealt with brilliantly. Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill weathered a hostile spell before the pre-lunch session as Australia resorted to the bouncer barrage. However, after the break, Shubman Gill was in prime form. The youngster made smooth progress and Cheteshwar Pujara also grew in confidence as he cracked his first boundary after 100 balls. However, the 46th over of the innings saw the match turn completely.

Shubman Gill, who had earlier mistimed a six off Mitchell Starc, creamed the left-armer for his second six over deep square leg. Shubman Gill followed it up with two fours, one an upper-cut over the slips to the third man fence and then pulled a short no-ball to the deep midwicket fence. When Pujara ended the over with another boundary, Mitchell Starc conceded 20 runs in his over and momentum was now firmly with India. However, on 91, Shubman Gill pushed at a flighted delivery from Nathan Lyon to give Steve Smith a catch at first slip.

History beckons for India

With the chase now in full swing, India has the chance to become the first nation after the West Indies since 1988 to break Australia's stronghold at The Gabba. Australia has won 25 and drawn seven Tests in Brisbane since 1988 but this current situation presents Ajinkya Rahane's side the perfect chance to inflict the ultimate humiliation for Australia.

India has twice come close to chasing down a target in excess of 300 in Australia. In 2014, India fell 48 runs short in Adelaide in their chase of 364 while in 1977, India fell short by 16 runs in Brisbane as they failed to chase 340.