In Pictures: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic turns water baby, check HOT pics by the pool

While Hardik Pandya is having a good season with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, his wife Natasa Stankovic is also enjoying this time with her hubby.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic seem to be enjoying their time together as the Indian Premier League (IPL) season unfolds. While Hardik has had a stellar season with Gujarat Titans so far, Natasa, who is with her husband and son at the team hotel is also making full use of this time.

A quick look down the Serbian actress' Instagram and you will relate that Natasa loves spending time by the pool, and is a water baby clearly. The 30-year-old actress who has been a part of various renowned item songs is spending some quality time with her husband Hardik during this IPL season.

Therefore, we decided to compile some of the latest hot photos that Mrs Pandya has shared recently on her Instagram.