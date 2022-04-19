In Pictures: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic turns water baby, check HOT pics by the pool

While Hardik Pandya is having a good season with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, his wife Natasa Stankovic is also enjoying this time with her hubby.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic seem to be enjoying their time together as the Indian Premier League (IPL) season unfolds. While Hardik has had a stellar season with Gujarat Titans so far, Natasa, who is with her husband and son at the team hotel is also making full use of this time.
A quick look down the Serbian actress' Instagram and you will relate that Natasa loves spending time by the pool, and is a water baby clearly. The 30-year-old actress who has been a part of various renowned item songs is spending some quality time with her husband Hardik during this IPL season.
Therefore, we decided to compile some of the latest hot photos that Mrs Pandya has shared recently on her Instagram.
1. Natasa Stankovic enjoying her time during IPL 2022
Natasa Stankovic Pandya who is often seen supporting her husband Hardik from the stands has been travelling to various venues where the IPL matches are taking place. And by the looks of it, doesn't seem that the Serbian is bothered at all by the heat of Mumbai and Pune.
(Pic credits: Natasa Stankovic, Instagram)
2. Natasa Stankovic is a water baby
Mrs Hardik Pandya uploaded these pictures on her Instagram account a week ago, clad in white swimwear, looking hot as hell. Natasa even had a nice caption to go along with the pictures. She wrote, 'Haye Garmi', along with these pics.
3. Natasa Stankovic's hot pics by the pool
In another recent upload from Natasa's Instagram profile, the Serbian beauty can be seen in red swimwear posing inside the pool. From the looks of it, the pictures might be from one of the hotels where team Gujarat Titans might be staying during the ongoing IPL season.
4. Baby Agastya's day out near the pool
In one of the recent uploads, the baby boy of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, Agastya can also be seen accompanying her mom to the swimming pool. Her mommy even had a super cute caption for the post which read, "May you always know you have my hand to hold."
5. Natasa Stankovic turns up the heat
Hardik Pandya's wifey Natasa also shared an Instagram reel recently wherein she can be seen having a gala time inside the pool! She shared a slow-motion video of herself, accompanied by Badshah's song 'Tabahi', while her husband also commented on the pic with a heart emoji!
