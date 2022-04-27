GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday. Gujarat Titans' only loss in the Tata IPL so far has come against Sunrisers Hyderabad only.

The Titans have been the most dominant team so far has won 6 out of 7 matches. They are currently placed in the second position in the points tally.

READ | Watch: Hardik Pandya breaks stump with inch-perfect throw to dismiss Sanju Samson

As for SRH, they had a pretty awful start to the tournament as they lost two back-to-back matches. However, the Kane Williamson-led side has managed to win their last 5 matches and is positioned third in the points table.

Dream11 Prediction – GT vs SRH – IPL 2022

GT vs SRH Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad​ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Kane Williamson, David Miller, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad​​ Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Shashank Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan

GT vs SRH​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, David Miller, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, T Natarajan (vc), Marco Jansen

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad