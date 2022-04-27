DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 28

Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back from the last-over defeat against Rajasthan Royals - in a high octane match which saw a huge no-ball controversy erupt recently - when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 28.

Having suffered a 15-run defeat at the hands of Rajasthan, Delhi will further be boosted by the return of two players in Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert, both of whom had tested positive for covid recently.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have also suffered a slump of sorts in recent games, losing their game against Gujarat titans by 8 runs.

While Delhi have six points from 7 games, as they stand in seventh place on the league table, KKR on the other hand have fallen to eighth place with 6 points from eight games.

Dream11 Prediction – DC vs KKR – IPL 2022

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders​ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Tim Southee, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders​​ Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

DC vs KKR​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tim Southee, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders​​ Hyderabad Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.