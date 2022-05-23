IPL 2022 RR vs GT: Eden Gardens pitch and weather report for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

GT vs RR pitch and Weather update

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will clash with each other for the spot in the final of IPL 2022. Both the teams will play the Qualifier 1 match against each other. The GT vs RR, Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2022 is scheduled to be played on May 24 (Tuesday) at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Gujrat Titans and Rajasthan Royals played a match against each other earlier during the league stage of IPL 2022. In the match, Gujarat batted first and piled up a strong total of 192-4 with a fabulous 87 knock by Hardik Pandya. David Miller (31*) and Abhinav Manohar (43) also added some valuable runs.

RR vs GT weather forecast

According to reports weather.com, the temperature of Kolkata city on May 24 (Tuesday) will be about 35° Celcius during the day and fall to 27° Celcius at night. The sky will be hazy and witness thunderstorms in the afternoon and night. The chances of rain are 48% during the day and 56% at night. Hence, there are possible chances of rain affecting the match

RR vs GT pitch report

Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata is a high-scoring ground. The pitch is good for batting while spinners also enjoy nice support in the matches. The average 1st innings total in T20Is at the stadium is 155 while the average 2nd innings average total is 136. Eden Gardens will host the first match of IPL 2022 during the Qualifier 1 match.

RR vs GT probable XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson