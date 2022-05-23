GT vs RR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in India

Gujarat Titans will be squaring off against Rajasthan Royals for the second time in the first Qualifier match of this season of the Tata IPL. Both the teams have been outstanding throughout the league stages. Gujarat Titans ended at the top of the group stage points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Rajasthan Royals finished at the second spot on the points table.
READ: LSG vs GT Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022
The winner will go straight to the IPL 2022 Final. The loser will get another shot at the FINALS in Qualifier 2. Rajasthan Royals last won the IPL in 2008. RR has Jos Buttler in the ranks with the most runs in IPL 2022 so far. Yuzvendra Chahal is the man with Purple Cap.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans start?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will be played on May 24 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad.