Photo of Sachin Tendulkar with son Arjun in Mumbai Indians dugout goes VIRAL

Sachin Tendulkar with son Arjun and Zaheer Khan

Sure there were rumours doing the rounds on social media that Arjun Tendulkar would be making his debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The talks about the same began after the latest activities on Instagram after MI posted a picture of Arjun on their social media accounts and captioned it as, "#MIvLSG on our minds."

The rumours got more air after Arjun's sister Sara had reacted to the post from MI. She posted blue hearts supporting the team and her brother.

While many knew it is highly unlikely that Arjun would get a maiden IPL game today, now another photo is doing the rounds on social media, which is going VIRAL.

Photos of Sachin Tendulkar sitting in the MI dugout are flooding Twitter. While Sachin, who is part of the Mumbai Indians support staff, is seen sitting alongside Zaheer Kan who is the director of cricket for MI. Along with the two senior and former India team members is Arjun Tendulkar.

As for the clash, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow. Fabian Allen received the debut cap for Mumbai.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills.