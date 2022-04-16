Arjun Tendulkar to debut vs Lucknow Super Giants? Sister Sara's comments on MI's post says this

Arjun Tendulkar

The franchise that is in desperate need of a win is Mumbai Indians (MI). The five-time champions have lost all the five games they have played so far, so the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be a very important clash.

The Mumbai franchise in their last game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), lost by 12 runs. Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma had smashed 49 runs and 36 runs respectively but it was not enough.

They have even struggled to even field 4 overseas players and have not got the right playing XI combination yet. So will the side get more players to debut in the game against Lucknow?

READ | MI vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in India

According to the latest activities on Instagram, there are chances that Arjun Tendulkar could make a debut for Mumbai. MI posted a picture of Arjun on their social media accounts and captioned it as, "#MIvLSG on our minds."

While it is highly unlikely that Arjun would get a maiden IPL game today, Arjun's sister Sara reacted to the post from MI. She posted blue hearts supporting the team and her brother. Even Sara would be hoping to see her brother make his IPL debut.

As for Arjun, he was re-signed by MI for Rs 30 lakhs. At the IPL 2022 mega auction, the young left-arm pacer had drawn bids from Gujarat Titans as well.

He featured in two T20s for the Mumbai state team and has also been part of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team but is uncapped in first-class cricket. If Arjun comes into the side, Basil Thampi or Jaydev Unadkat would have to make way.