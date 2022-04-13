WATCH: Rohit Sharma smiles, puts arm around 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis after his six-hitting spree

'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis scored four sixes in Rahul Chahar's over and was subsequently greeted by Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, with smiles, who also put his arms around Brevis, during the strategic timeout.

Rohit was seen smiling while giving instructions to Dewald Brevis after he struck three consecutive sixes and two fours.

The South African prodigy struck 29 runs off Chahar's 9th over. The pair of Dewald and Tilak Varma came out to bat when Mumbai were reeling at 32/2, with both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan dismissed early, but the youngster tried to steady the ship.

They initially played it safe, and once they found their groove, there was no stopping the Mumbai Indians pair.

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction after Dewald Brevis' six-hitting spree

After Brevis' six-hitting spree, he reached the score of 49, before Odean Smith got the better of him, and sent him back to the dugout. In total, the youngster's inning was laced with four boundaries and five sixes and he tried to go for yet another big shot, but Arshdeep Singh was on hand on the leg side to take a catch and end Brevis' adventure.

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit had won the toss and asked Punjab to bat first. They got off to a flyer with Mayank Agarwal (52 off 32) and later Shikhar Dhawan's (70 off 50) crucial knocks getting them to a decent score. They posted a total of 198/5 which Mumbai failed to chase, as they could only muster up a total of 186/9 in their respective 20 overs.