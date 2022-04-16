Headlines

MI vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in India

MI vs LSG live streaming: All you need to know about Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 16, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

The 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Mumbai Indians (MI) face off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Mumbai. Mumbai is currently placed at the bottom of the points table whereas Lucknow is currently sitting in the fifth spot.

The five-time champions have played five matches this season so far and were unable to win even a single game so far. Their last game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) saw them lose by 12 runs. Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma had smashed 49 runs and 36 runs respectively but it was not enough.

READ | MI vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022

As for Lucknow, they also played five matches this season and they won three of those games. Their last game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) saw them lose the game by a narrow margin of 3 runs. Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis had scored 39 runs and 38 runs respectively.

Here is all you need to know about Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants start?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played on April 16 (Saturday) at 03:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

