Did Virat Kohli gift a watch to Shubman Gill? Funny banter on Instagram goes viral

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli is well renowned for his fiery yet hilarious attitude. Recently, he engaged in a funny banter with young Shubman Gill on Instagram. Both Gill and Kohli are featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, for their respective franchises.

Ever since Virat decided to give captaincy of the national team, and later he stepped aside as skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as well, fans can see a lot more relaxed Kohli on the field.

We all know that he remains hilarious as ever, and the 33-year-old recently came up with a hilarious comment on Shubman Gill's pic.

READ| What will Virat Kohli do if he wakes up as Cristiano Ronaldo? Ex-RCB skipper reveals - WATCH

Gill recently posted a pic of himself after he got featured in GQ magazine. Wearing a tuxedo with a formal shirt inside, Gill was looking dapper, and Kohli jokingly praised the youngster's watch in the comments.

Due to the fact that both the players are from Punjabi backgrounds, they exchanged remarks in their native language. Kohli commented, "Nice watch. Kitthon litti?

Shubman Gill meanwhile reacted to Kohli's comment as he stated that the watch was gifted to him by a 'king'. "@virat.Kohli hahah a king gifted me paaji," responded the Gujarat Titans (GT) batter.

Judging by Shubman Gill's reply, we can only guess that Kohli himself might have gifted the youngster that watch. The pair are known to have a great bond, and are often seen chilling together.

READ| Are Venkatesh Iyer, Priyanka Jawalkar dating? KKR star's comment on Telugu actress' pic sparks rumours

Shubman and Kohli have both begun the IPL 2022 season well, as Gujarat Titans are currently in third place, with two wins in two games, while RCB have won one and lost the other game.

Gill recently played a stunning knock of 84 runs for his side, while Virat has gotten off to good starts in both of RCB's games, but has failed to convert those starts to a big score.

King Kohli will once again be seen in action on Tuesday as RCB take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium.