What will Virat Kohli do if he wakes up as Cristiano Ronaldo? Ex-RCB skipper reveals - WATCH

Virat Kohli gave a very interesting reply when quizzed about his reaction if suddenly, one day he woke up as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is well renowned for his love for football. Kohli is very fond of the sport and is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. Recently, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper in an interview revealed the first thing that he would do, if somehow he woke up as Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a recent video posted on the official youtube channel of RCB, Virat Kohli spoke about his admiration for Ronaldo, who plies his trade for Manchester United in the Premier League. Kohli also gave a very interesting reply when he was quizzed about what he'd do first if he woke up as Ronaldo one day.

The 33-year-old was asked who was his favourite athlete of all time to which, Virat replied, "Cristiano Ronaldo."

READ| Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Can Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face off in knockout stage?

When asked about what he'd do if he woke up in Ronaldo's place, a smiling Kohli said, "I would do a scan of my brain [if he was Ronaldo] and see where all that mental strength comes from."

Later in the video, the Delhi-born cricketer was questioned about the one game which broke his heart, and Kohli came up with two instead, both of which were in 2016. The first was the IPL final, where RCB despite playing in their home stadium, lost the summit clash by 8 runs.

The second was the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal against West Indies, wherein Kohli scored an unbeaten 89 off 47 but India ended up losing the match still, by 7 wickets.

READ| Man United vs Leicester City highlights: Fred's late equaliser help Red Devils draw

"IPL final 2016 and that same year, the 2016 World Cup semifinal at Wankhede against West Indies," stated Kohli when asked about the match which broke his heart.

Talking about Kohli and RCB, they have begun IPL 2022 with a win and a loss, and are subsequently in seventh place on the league standings. This is the first time since 2013, that RCB is captained by a player other than Virat.