Cricket

Are Venkatesh Iyer, Priyanka Jawalkar dating? KKR star's comment on Telugu actress' pic sparks rumours

KKR star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer recently grabbed eyeballs after he left a 'cute' comment on Telugu actress Priyanka Jawalkar's pic.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

Venkatesh Iyer played a starring role for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year as they reached the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. They lost the final, and in 2022, Iyer has so far failed to replicate his heroics of last season, but the all-rounder has gotten his fans talking on Instagram recently. 

Iyer recently left a comment on Telugu actress Priyanka Jawalkar's pic, which has the fans wondering whether the two are dating? 

Priyanka Jawalkar recently shared a pic on Instagram, wherein she can be seen hiding behind curtains, and she even came up with an adorable caption, which read 'Boo'. 

Venkatesh Iyer meanwhile, chipping in with a comment which has sparked dating rumours since. He wrote 'Cute' on the Telugu actress' pic, after which she replied, "Who? You?". 

READ| As IPL 2022 begins, a look at 'Emerging player of the season' over the last 3 seasons

Judging by the way Priyanka reacted to Iyer's remark, fans of Venkatesh Iyer couldn't help but gush at the prospect of romance brewing between the pair. 

Venkatesh Iyer's topsy-turvy IPL 2022:

While KKR have had a good start to the season with two wins from three games, Iyer himself has yet to find his best form, registering scores of 16, 10 and 3, for the Knights this season. 

The youngster from Madhya Pradesh's Indore will be hoping to rediscover his touch, as games continue to come thick and fast in a season that is going to be the longest in IPL history, now that two new teams also joined the cash-rich league. 

READ| RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders will next face off against five-time IPL champs Mumbai Indians on April 6. 

