IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG: MCA Stadium Stadium pitch and weather report for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Punjab Kings played eight matches in this season of the Tata IPL where they managed to win four matches while Lucknow Super Giants also played eight matches in this season where they won five games. Both teams have six games left in hand and are going through a topsy-turvy form as both the teams are unable to win 2 consecutive games in the IPL this year.

Both the teams are playing for the first time against each other as Lucknow Suger Giants is the new team in the IPL

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants weather forecast

The temperature is expected to hover around 35°C on the matchday with 33% humidity and 16 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - MCA Stadium, Pune pitch report

The pitch at the MCA Stadium Pune helps batters initially but also assists spinners as the game progresses. The chasing team has an advantage on the wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune. The boundary size is approximately 80-85 meters.