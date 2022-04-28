IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul helps DC beat KKR by 4-wickets

Kuldeep Yadav starred for DC as they won by 4 wickets against KKR

Kuldeep Yadav continued his good run of form in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as he helped Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4-wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The 27-year-old registered a four-wicket haul as he picked up crucial wickets of KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant had won the toss and asked KKR to bat first, and they could only score 146/9 in 20 overs, which appeared 10-15 runs short of the par total.

That would indeed prove to be the case, with Delhi chasing it down in 19 overs, thanks to brutal hitting from David Warner (42 off 26) and Rovman Powell (33* off 16).

