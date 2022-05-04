IPL 2022: Devon Conway's heroics in vain as RCB put CSK to the sword, win by 13 runs

RCB defeated CSK by 13-runs to move into the top 4 of IPL standings

Royal Challengers Bangalore put Chennai Super Kings on the verge of elimination as they inflicted a 13-run defeat upon the four-time IPL champs. Having endured a tough start to the season, CSK knew a single defeat in their remaining matches could put a spanner on their chances of qualification to the playoffs in 2022.

With just four games to go, the road ahead for CSK looks extremely tough, however, for RCB, on the other hand, after 3 defeats on the trot, they tasted a win at last.

Mahipal Lomror played a crucial knock of 42-runs, while Harshal Patel got a three-wicket spell, which enabled RCB to get sweet revenge over CSK.

More to follow..