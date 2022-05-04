IPL 2022: Moeen Ali deceives Virat Kohli with deadly spin that castles his stumps, video viral

Virat Kohli was bowled by Moeen Ali with a wicket delivery that left him stunned

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali holds a good record against Virat Kohli and the Englishman further enjoyed more success over Kohli as he bowled the 33-year-old as CSK faced off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MCA Stadium in Pune, on Wednesday.

Virat was looking in good form and was moving towards a second consecutive fifty in as many games, however, Moeen Ali put an abrupt end to his inning at 30-runs, after deceiving the Indian batter with a gorgeous full-length delivery that turned in front of Kohli and castled his stumps.

The former RCB skipper tried to push the ball towards leg side, however, the ball squeezed between Kohli's bat and pad to bring an end to Kohli's resurgent inning.

READ| IPL 2022: Virat Kohli chosen as best dancer by Glenn Maxwell at his wedding party

You can watch Kohli's dismissal here:

It was the 11th time Kohli fell to Ali across all formats.

RCB had begun the day well, after being sent out to bat first, openers Faf du Plessis and Kohli stitched together a 62-run partnership, but it was Moeen Ali who provided his team with the first breakthrough.

READ| IPL 2022: Meet CSK's viral mystery girl Shruti Tuli, the rumoured ex-GF of Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz

The Englishman got his second wicket on the day as he clean up Kohli, to leave RCB at 79/3, after Glenn Maxwell was run-out earlier in the contest, thanks to quick reflexes from Robin Uthappa.

At the time of writing, RCB were reduced to 155/5 after 18.1 overs.