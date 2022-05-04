IPL 2022: Meet CSK's viral mystery girl Shruti Tuli, the rumoured ex-GF of Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz

Over the years, IPL has seen plenty of mystery girls and the latest one was spotted cheering for CSK. Here's all you need to know about Shruti Tuli.
From RCB girl Deepika Ghose to Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kaviya Maran, IPL has seen plenty of mystery girls down the years, who've gotten the netizens talking. The latest mystery girl spotted during IPL 2022, was model and actress Shruti Tuli, who was cheering for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Shruti wore a yellow coloured top and was spotted in the stands, rooting for CSK. In this article, we will tell you all about Shruti Tuli, the latest viral mystery girl of CSK:
1. Meet CSK's new mystery girl Shruti Tuli
Shruti was recently spotted cheering for Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai as they faced off against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The mystery girl's reaction to Ambati's Rayudu's six had caught the eye of netizens on Twitter.
2. Shruti Tuli - Early life
Talking about the early life of Shruti Tuli, she hails from Amritsar and she began her modelling career with Miss India Diva beauty pageant in 2013. She commands a huge fan following on Instagram, with 128k followers on the photosharing app.
3. Shruti Tuli and Asim Riaz's alleged relationship
As per reports, Shruti was known to be dating Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz, however, when quizzed about the same, she denied dating Asim, however, Shruti did go on to add that their relationship was more than friendship.
4. Shruti Tuli has participated in Miss Universe India pageant
Few people know that Shruti Tuli had participated in the Miss Universe India pageant, wherein she finished third. She has since collaborated with multiple brands for various modelling assignments.
5. Shruti Tuli often shares bold pictures on Instagram
The diva is known for sharing plenty of bold pictures of herself with her Instagram fam. Recently, she shared one reel on Instagram, for which she opted to go topless.
