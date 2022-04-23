IPL 2022: SRH owner Kaviya Maran dances while celebrating Shahbaz Ahmed's wicket, video viral

SRH owner Kaviya Maran was in jolly mood against RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kaviya Maran always grabs eyeballs whenever she comes to support her team from the stands. Nickname the 'national crush', Kaviya, daughter of Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kalanidhi Maran, Kaviya has been an ardent supporter of her team.

The 29-year-old was in the stands when Sunrisers Hyderabad square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

SRH ran rampant as they reduced RCB to 49/7 after 10 overs, and just after Shahbaz Ahmed was dismissed, Kaviya Maran couldn't help but show off her dance moves which have been going viral on social media since.

READ| IPL 2022: Marco Jansen dismisses Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in an over, watch video

Whenever Kaviya comes to support her team, she always gets the netizens talking, and Saturday was no different.

Watch Kaviya Maran's dance moves here:

For the unversed, the 29-year-old is also the co-owner of the franchise and is involved with Sun Music and FM channels owned by Sun TV.

READ| From Nikitha Shiv, Nupur Nagar to Kathrina Miguel: Meet the hottest WAGs of SRH

Talking about the match, SRH completely steamrolled over RCB from the get-go, as Marco Jansen ripped apart the opening order, and later the likes of Umran Malik and T Natarajan combined to lethal effect.

RCB were reeling at 65/8 after 15 overs, as SRH looked utterly dominant with the ball.