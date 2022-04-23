IPL 2022: Marco Jansen dismisses Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in an over, watch video

Marco Jansen got 3 crucial wickets in an over against RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad came face to face at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday, and even though both sides came into this match on a winning run, SRH completely steam-rolled over their opponents from the get-go.

Credit must go to skipper Kane Williamson for his captaincy as his decision to give the new ball to Marco Jansen worked wonders. The South African pacer ripped apart the RCB top-order, dismissing Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in a single over.

Jansen first bamboozled RCB skipper Du Plessis with good length delivery that castled the veteran batter, deceiving him with the amount of turn the ball got after bouncing off the pitch.

The replays showed that Du Plessis couldn't even react before the ball struck the stumps and he had to walk back. On the very next ball, as RCB fans were just coming to terms with the dismissal, Virat Kohli joined Anuj Rawat in the centre but the 33-year-old succumbed to his second consecutive golden duck.

After getting the better of Du Plessis, Marco Jansen trapped Kohli as he tried to go for a cover drive, but the ball simply took a nick off his bat, and Aiden Markram, standing at second slip completed the catch with ease.

Kohli looked stunned, but his luck has been out of favour since long, and on the night when many would've expected big things from the former RCB skipper, he suffered a cruel fate again.

RCB, still reeling from the dismissal of two of their most trusted and experienced personnel, were jolted with another body blow as Jansen got rid of Anuj Rawat as well on the last ball of his over.

With only two overs bowled, RCB were reduced to 8/3, and they suffered a batting collapse of sorts, losing back to back wickets, as they somehow struggled to 49/7 after 10 overs.