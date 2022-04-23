From Nikitha Shiv, Nupur Nagar to Kathrina Miguel: Meet the hottest WAGs of SRH

Here are some of the WAGs of Sunrisers Hyderabad players, who are often seen in the stands supporting their partners during SRH's matches.
As Sunrisers Hyderabad continue their hunt for their second Indian Premier League (IPL) title, the Kane Williamson-led franchise will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on April 23. Much the cricketers, the spotlight will be on their WAGs as well, who cheer for their partners from the stand.
From Nikitha Shiv, Nupur Nagar to Kathrina Miguel, here are the hottest WAGs of SRH cricketers:
1. Sarah Raheem
SRH skipper Kane Williamson is known to be dating Sarah Raheem since 2015, and even though they aren't married, the couple was blessed with a baby girl in December 2020. Williamson is known to keep his personal life private, and similarly, Sarah too has kept her Instagram account private as well. She's a nurse by profession and is known to have spent the majority of her life in United Kingdom.
(Image credits: NZherald, Twitter)
2. Kathrina Miguel
West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran is married to Kathrina Miguel, who is also known by the name of Alyssa Miguel. She burst into limelight while supporting Pooran during IPL 2020.
As per reports, the duo were known to be childhood friends but later found love in each other before opting to get married in June 2021. They regularly share their pictures on Instagram.
(Image credits: Kathrina Miguel, Instagram)
3. Nikitha Shiv
SRH all-rounder Shreyas Gopal is married to Nikitha Shiv, who is a businesswoman by profession. An alumnus of the Manipal Institute of Technology, she is the founder and CEO of Mana Network. The duo have been known to be dating each other since long and they decided to take the seven vows last year.
(Image credits: Nikitha Shiv, Instagram)
4. Nupur Nagar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife Nupur Nagar is an engineer by profession and she works at an MNC in Greater Noida. They were known to be childhood friends, and have spent nearly 14 years knowing each other before they got married. They often share pictures of each other with their fans.
(Image credits: Nupur Nagar, Instagram)
5. Nicole Danielle O' Connor
Nicole Danielle O' Connor, girlfriend of SRH ace Aiden Markam runs her own baking house. The pair of them have been dating for more than nine years, but both are quite active on social media and treat their fans to their PDA often. Nicole is also seen in the stands often, cheering for Markam.
(Image credits: Nicole Danielle O' Connor, Instagram)