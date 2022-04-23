RCB vs SRH: Kane Williamson's new boyband sings 'we are Sunrisers... we love Biryani' song, video viral

Kane Williamson and his boyband perform before RCB vs SRH match

After enduring a torrid start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won their last four games and will be looking to keep their winning momentum going against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday.

In order to celebrate their upturn in fortunes SRH skipper Kane Williamson planned a special celebration as he formed a boyband with his fellow teammates.

Williamson, along with Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad and Glenn Phillips created their own boyband named 'The Hydera-Boogie'.

The SRH boys also performed their debut song as they recreated Billy Joel's famous track "We didn’t start the fire".

Williamson and Co named their title track 'We are Sunrisers', and the lyrics of the song were as follows:

"We are the SunRisers; We are from Hyderabad, We love Biryani, And our fans are called the Orange Army.." and they went on to praise all members of the coaching staff of SRH, the players, net bowlers, management and everyone related to the franchise.

Sunrisers' official Twitter handle shared the video of Williamson and his boyband, along with the caption, "The new #SRH band, A special song from Kane Mama and co. at SunRisers Got Talent #KaneWilliamson @AidzMarkram @glenndominic159 @ABDULSAMAD__1 #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL."

SRH began their IPL 2022 season with two back-to-back losses against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants but since then they've racked up four wins on the trot, beating the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders and most recently, Punjab Kings.

Their next rivals RCB are also on a two-match winning run themselves, so the match between RCB and SRH could be a blockbuster contest.