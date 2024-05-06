Twitter
India

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: From Amit Shah to Dimple Yadav, here are the bigwigs in fray tomorrow

Some of the notable figures vying for victory in this phase of the elections include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, rebel BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dimple Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Supriya Sule.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 06, 2024, 09:02 AM IST

The high-octane campaign for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections that saw the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA bloc fiercely attacking each other on issues like reservations and sexual harassment charges against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna concluded on Sunday evening in 92 seats spread over 11 states and Union Territories.

The stakes are significant for the BJP in this round as the party had in 2019 won an overwhelming majority of these seats, including all in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, that will go to polls on May 7.

Some of the notable figures vying for victory in this phase of the elections include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, rebel BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dimple Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Supriya Sule.

Amit Shah: Home Minister Amit Shah seeks reelection from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat. Competing against Congress' Sonal Patel, Shah aims for a second term in a constituency dominated by the BJP since 1989. In the 2019 polls, Shah secured victory over Congress' CJ Chavda by a significant margin of 5.55 lakh votes.

Dimple Yadav: Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav is contesting for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. Following the demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2022, Dimple Yadav clinched victory in a bypoll. A three-time MP, she faces BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh.

Supriya Sule: The daughter of NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, garners attention in the Baramati seat contest. In a unique "Pawar vs Pawar" scenario, three-time MP Supriya Sule competes against Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, who recently switched to the BJP-led NDA and assumed the role of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is the BJP candidate in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections. Contesting against Congress' Rao Yadvendra Singh, Scindia seeks redemption after his defeat in the 2019 polls by BJP's Krishna Pal Singh.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is fielded by the BJP in the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. With five terms as MP, Chouhan faces Congress' Pratap Bhanu Sharma in a bid to secure another victory.

Digvijaya Singh: Former Mahdya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has made a return to the electoral race from Rajgarh constituency, which is being touted as a hot seat. Singh, who has termed this as his "last election" is pitted against two-time BJP MP Rodmal Nagar, from the constituency which used to be his pocket borough for 33 years.

BY Raghvendra: BY Raghvendra, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister and three-time MP is seeking re-election from Shivamogga constituency.He is contesting against Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar. Making the contest interesting, rebel Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Eshwarappa is also contesting from the seat defying the party command.

Pralhad Joshi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is seeking re-election from Dharwad constituency in Karnataka. Joshi, who has been winning the seat since 2004.He is up against Vinod Asooti of Congress. Joshi had served as Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines in BJP's second tenure.

(With agency inputs)

