IPL 2022: Virat Kohli dismissed on golden duck for 2nd consecutive match, fans in disbelief

Virat Kohli clearly isn't having his best IPL this season. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper was dismissed for a golden duck for a second consecutive game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), having suffered a similar fate against Lucknow as well.

The 33-year-old fell prey to some quick-witted bowling to Marco Jansen, and credit must go to Kane Williamson as well for trapping Kohli on yet another occasion.

Kohli came out to bat after Faf du Plessis was bowled by Jansen but facing his first ball itself, the right-handed batter tried to go for a cover drive, but the ball took a nick off the former RCB skipper's bat and went into the hands of Aiden Markram, waiting at second slip.

Williamson knew that Kohli had been struggling and he and Jansen trapped the Delhi-born batter once again for a golden duck, having suffered a quick dismissal against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as well.

Netizens meanwhile were in disbelief as they couldn't understand how Virat Kohli suffered back to back golden ducks.

