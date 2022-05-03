RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings My Dream11 Team

Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday. The two sides will be facing for the second time this season, with the first leg, won by CSK by 23 runs. That was also Chennai's first win this edition.

Talking about Bangalore, they have lost three of their past games and will need to win this one to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are currently placed in the 5th position with 5 wins in 10 matches.

As far as CSK is concerned, with the change in captaincy, the side won their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They have managed to win 3 out of 9 matches and would be hoping to win the remaining 5 matches and stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Dream11 Prediction – RCB vs CSK – IPL 2022

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mukesh Choudhary

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

RCB vs CSK​​ My Dream11 Playing XI

MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik (VC), Virat Kohli, Devon Conway (C), Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mukesh Choudhary

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma