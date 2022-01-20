IPL's mystery girl Deepika Ghose burns up the internet with her monokini pics

IPL's mystery girl Deepika Ghose, also known by the name of RCB girl recently dropped her stunning pictures all dolled-up in a monokini.
While the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season is still a couple of months away, IPL's mystery girl Deepika Ghose, renowned by the name of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) girl has been garnering a lot of attention lately owing to her latest pictures wherein Deepika can be seen donning a sizzling monokini. The pictures of Deepika have gone crazy viral on social media. A choreographer by profession, Deepika can often be seen attending RCB's IPL games. Here are some jaw-dropping pics of the RCB girl's latest monokini photoshoot:
1. How Deepika Ghose became renowned as IPL's mystery girl
IPL's mystery girl Deepika Ghose became an overnight sensation after she was seen on television supporting Virat Kohli's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2019. Since then, she has hogged the limelight quite often.
2. Deepika Ghose recently posted her monokini pics
Since going viral on the internet by the moniker of IPL's 'Mystery girl' and 'RCB girl', Deepika has become quite popular on social media. Recently she shared sizzling pictures of her monokini photoshoot which sent many of her fans into a frenzy. Sharing her pictures, in the monokini, Deepika wrote, "On the rocks", in her caption.
3. Deepika Ghose - personal life and profession
The RCB girl Deepika Ghose is known to be a stylist, dancer and choreographer by profession. Before her shot to fame, Deepika had also worked with
L’Officiel India and Noblesse India for her projects.
4. Deepika Ghose was trolled a while ago
Deepika Ghose revealed that while many fans appreciated her, some other men and women trolled her brutally after Deepika's video at the Chinnaswamy Stadium supporting Royal Challengers Bangalore went viral on social media platforms.
5. Deepika Ghose is quite popular on Instagram
Ever since her video supporting Royal Challengers Bangalore went viral, Deepika Ghose has garnered quite a fan following on Instagram. She was over 3.17 lakh followers on the Meta-owned platform. Deepika often shares pictures of her photoshoots with various brands on Instagram.
