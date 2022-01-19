IND vs SA: Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's incredible batting record

Virat Kohli is now the highest run-scorer for Team India in ODI cricket away from home, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar in the list. Master Blaster Tendulkar held the record previously, as he had scored 5065 runs on the road in 147 matches, and Kohli needed just 11 runs to surpass this huge milestone.

The 33-year-old is now the highest-scoring Indian away from home in ODI cricket. Chasing a target of 297, with KL Rahul departing for a paltry 12 runs, Kohli also helped build a stable partnership with Shikhar Dhawan.

This comes after Virat Kohli had earlier announced his decision to step down as the Test skipper of the Indian team after the series loss to South Africa.

Elsewhere, the Delhi-born batsman also surpassed former Indian greats Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly as the highest-scoring Indian batsman against South Africa in ODIs.

Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid (1309 runs) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (1313 runs) were third and second on the list respectively. Virat Kohli (1287 runs) was fourth in the list, ahead of the 1st ODI, but he surpassed the pair, with Sachin Tendulkar leading the scoring charts with 2001 runs in 57 games against South Africa.

All these records and Kohli scored yet another half-century today, but he was dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi on 51. The wait for Kohli's international century goes on, he last scored a ton in 2019, and came close to his 100 in the third Test versus South Africa but could only muster up 79 runs in Cape Town as well.