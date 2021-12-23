IPL 2022: Manish Pandey may replace Virat Kohli as RCB skipper

Young India batter Manish Pandey is expected to become the next captain of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in place of Virat Kohli.

It is to be noted that Manish Pandey was an important member of RCB squad in 2009. Pandey holds the record of scoring a maiden IPL century by an Indian. Pandey has played for several IPL franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors India, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Manish Pandey has alos led Karnataka team in domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and this could be one of the reasons why RCB management may appoint him as RCB skipper in IPL 2022. Earlie,r Kohli had decided to step down RCB's skipper after the conclusion of IPL 2021.

Sources said that RCB may buy Pandey because besides being the captain he can also bat at number three and add strength to the team's batting. Pandey has played 154 IPL matches so far, scoring 3560 runs at an average of 30.68.