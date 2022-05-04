IPL 2022: Virat Kohli chosen as best dancer by Glenn Maxwell at his wedding party

Virat Kohli's was named the best dancer by Glenn Maxwell at his wedding

Virat Kohli and other Royal Challengers Bangalore players danced their hearts out at Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding bash recently. Kohli was seen grooving on Samantha's Oo Anthava from 'Pushpa: The Rise' and his dance video had also gone viral all over social media.

The 33-year-old has been named the best dancer by Glenn Maxwell himself, at his wedding bash. RCB pacer Siddharth Kaul was the second-best in the Australian all-rounder's opinion.

Speaking on Star Sports, Maxwell revealed that Kohli was the best among the lot, with coming Kaul coming in second place. Maxwell was asked to rate his teammates ahead of their all-important clash against Chennai Super Kings, and the Australian chose to name Kohli as the best.

"Virat was front and center and Siddharth Kaul was up there too," stated Glenn Maxwell.

The whole RCB squad hogged the limelight as they celebrated Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding. While Kohli donned a black pyjama kurta, for the bash, his wife Anushka Sharma was spotted in a pink suit.

That's not all, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and his wife Imari were also seen in traditional Indian attire. Imari wore a green Chanderi saree, which fans suspected they had seen Anushka wearing a similar saree in 2018.

Plenty of videos and photos from the bash had gone viral on social media.

The ongoing IPL 2022 season hasn't been a good one for Kohli with the bat, however, after the wedding bash Kohli found his groove again and he scored a much-needed half-century against Gujarat Titans (GT).