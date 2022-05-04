IPL 2022: Girl proposes to her boyfriend during RCB vs CSK match, video goes viral

A female fan was spotted proposing to her boyfriend during CSK vs RCB match

Every season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) brings a lot of twists and turns. Every season, fans get to see new things, and in that sense, the IPL 2022 season has been a memorable one so far. In another moment which made the ongoing IPL season memorable, a girl was seen proposing to her boyfriend at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

During the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, a couple found their love as the girl proposed to her boyfriend, who appeared to have said 'yes' after which they were spotted hugging each other.

As soon as the proposal was seen on cameras, their pictures and videos started to go viral all over social media.

It seems that whatever the result might be, for these two RCB fans, their day would end well!

Here is the viral video of the proposal during CSK vs RCB match:

Talking about the match, RCB had begun the day well, after being sent out to bat first, openers Faf du Plessis and Kohli stitched together a 62-run partnership, but it was Moeen Ali who provided his team with the first breakthrough.

The Englishman got his second wicket on the day as he clean up Kohli, to leave RCB at 79/3, after Glenn Maxwell was run-out earlier in the contest, thanks to quick reflexes from Robin Uthappa.

A late flurry from Dinesh Karthik enabled RCB to rack up a total of 173/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Chennai had toiled to 143/7, after 19 overs, with a prospect of yet another defeat looming large over the four-time IPL champs.