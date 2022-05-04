IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja injures himself trying to take a catch, worrying sign for CSK?

Ravindra Jadeja picked up an injury while trying to take Mahipal Lomror's catch

Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder and former skipper Ravindra Jadeja injured himself while trying to complete a catch against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Jadeja, who is often heralded as one of the best fielders in the world, has struggled this season, since being handed over the captaincy. He responded by giving away the top job to MS Dhoni again, but against RCB, Jadeja injured himself in an attempt to complete a catch.

Will it be a worrying sign for CSK? Well, it's not clear exactly, what is the extent of Jadeja's injury, because the physios ran onto the field after seeing Jadeja in pain. The all-rounder even decided to continue as he stayed on the field after the incident, but it remains to be seen whether he takes to the field in the second innings or not.

READ| IPL 2022: Moeen Ali deceives Virat Kohli with deadly spin that castles his stumps, video viral

A video of Jadej's attempt to take Mahipal Lomror's catch is now going viral on social media:

The incident happened during the 18th over of RCB's inning, as Mahipal Lomror was trying to accelerate, he tried to go for a big shot. Jadeja was stationed near deep extra cover, the all-rounder came running towards the ball as he tried to complete the catch.

However, due to the momentum, the ball seemed to bounce out of his hands, and Jadeja took an awkward fall on the turf. After physios took a look at him, the former CSK captain looked okay to continue.

Talking about the match, RCB had begun the day well, after being sent out to bat first, openers Faf du Plessis and Kohli stitched together a 62-run partnership, but it was Moeen Ali who provided his team with the first breakthrough.

READ| IPL 2022: Meet CSK's viral mystery girl Shruti Tuli, the rumoured ex-GF of Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz

The Englishman got his second wicket on the day as he clean up Kohli, to leave RCB at 79/3, after Glenn Maxwell was run-out earlier in the contest, thanks to quick reflexes from Robin Uthappa.

A late flurry from Dinesh Karthik enabled RCB to rack up a total of 173/8 in 20 overs. In reply, CSK were at 12/0 after two overs, at the time of writing.