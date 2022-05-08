IPL 2022: CSK outshine DC to leapfrog KKR into 8th place, MS Dhoni's side win by 91 runs

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 91 runs

Chennai Super Kings needed a win against Delhi Capitals to keep their playoff hopes alive and the MS Dhoni-led franchise responded in stunning fashion on Sunday to trump DC by 91 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Devon Conway scored 87 runs in 49 balls, including his third consecutive fifty in IPL 2022 to get his side off to a flying start after Pant chose to bowl first. Late flurries from Shivam Dube (32 off 19) and MS Dhoni (21 off 8) ensured that CSK racked up a huge total of 208/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi Capitals fell some way short of the required target, as they succumbed to a huge 91-run defeat, thanks to Moeen Ali's brilliant 3-wicket spell, as he gave away just 13 runs in the end.

