IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant's girlfriend Isha Negi spotted cheering for DC skipper, video viral

Isha Negi cheers for Rishabh Pant during CSK vs DC match

Rishabh Pant's girlfriend Isha Negi has been the talk of the town as she often turns up to games to support her boyfriend. On Sunday, as Delhi Capitals (DC) faced off against (Chennai Super Kings), Rishabh's 'lady luck' was spotted in the stands cheering for her beau.

This isn't the first occasion when Isha Negi was seen in the stands, as she has appeared with Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant as well, for DC's previous games.

Negi was seen appreciating Pant's efforts as he struck back-to-back boundaries against Chennai Super Kings' spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Chasing a huge total of 209 runs, Delhi lost openers KS Bharat and David Warne relatively early, which led to Pant's arrival. The DC skipper showed his intentions from the get go, as he opened his account with a boundary, and followed it up with another one.

After the second big hit, the cameras spotted Pant's love-interest Isha Negi in the stands, cheering and appreciating the youngster's effort.

More to follow...