IPL 2022: MS Dhoni spotted 'eating' his bat in viral pics, Amit Mishra explains why

MS Dhoni was seen eating his bat in the dugout against Delhi Capitals

Those who follow MS Dhoni, know that he likes to do things his own way. Arguably, the 'conventional' word doesn't exist in the dictionary of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper. On Sunday, Dhoni was spotted eating his bat against Delhi Capitals, as he sat in the dugout, waiting for his chance to come out and bat.

The 40-year-old played a sublime knock of 21 off 8 balls to help CSK finish with a flourish as his side racked up a total of 208/6 in 20 overs.

However, what caught the eye of fans was that the CSK skipper was captured by the cameras, eating his bat, but there's a perfectly fine reason behind that, revealed former Indian spinner, Amit Mishra.

READ| IPL 2022: Watch Devon Conway hit 4,4,4 versus Kuldeep Yadav, fans compare him to Mike Hussey

While Mishra himself didn't get any buyers in the IPL 2022 mega auction, that didn't stop him from keenly following the lucrative league as he has, on many occasions, tweeted about major happening throughout the season.

During the CSK vs DC match also, Mishra like many fans noticed Dhoni eating his bat, and the veteran explained why Dhoni did so. He revealed that the wicket-keeper batter likes to keep his bat clean so that no threads or tape come out of the edges of his bat.

In case you’re wondering why Dhoni often ‘eats’ his bat. He does that to remove tape of the bat as he likes his bat to be clean. You won’t see a single piece of tape or thread coming out of MS’s bat. #CSKvDC #TATAIPL2022 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 8, 2022

"In case you’re wondering why Dhoni often 'eats' his bat. He does that to remove tape of the bat as he likes his bat to be clean. You won’t see a single piece of tape or thread coming out of MS's bat," tweeted Amit Mishra.

READ| CSK vs DC: Can MS Dhoni's side qualify for playoffs of IPL 2022?

Has to be said, whatever Dhoni does, it surely helps as the veteran was in fine form against Delhi Capitals again, as he helped CSK score a big total in a must-win game against Delhi.

In reply, the Capitals kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were stuttering at 73/3 after eight overs, at the time of writing.